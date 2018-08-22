Namibia: Union Against Recruitment of Foreign Pilots

THE Namibia Cabin Crew Union has rubbished claims by Air Namibia that over N$30 million per year is spent training local pilots.

Air Namibia made these claims last week in response to questions about why they were recruiting foreign pilots for the A330 and EMJ planes.

The pilots would be on two-year contracts, and earn anything between 9 000 euros (N$147 000) and 5 000 euros (N$83 000) monthly, respectively.

The airline would provide accommodation, medical insurance, monthly bonuses and night-stop per diems.

Addressing a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, the union's head, Willem Christiaans, and labour adviser Reginald Kock said the money is mandatory, and not an investment.

"We can't agree with management that the required skills are not available locally. Have they done a local skills audit? Why are they not investing in the growth and promotional policy? We have Namibian pilots employed by the airline who have the necessary skills and experience to be promoted to captains of fleets. We do not need foreign captains," charged Christiaans.

He said what alarms them further is the alleged lack of plans by management to ensure that these experts are replaced by local pilots when their contracts end.

Christiaans said they had engaged the airline last year with regards to the issue of salary increases and benefit increases which were not offered since 2016.

"We again engaged the management this year, and management is not willing to consider any increment. We must take note that more than N$1,5 million is planned to be spent on one foreigner," he added.

Requesting the works ministry and the Employment Equity Commission to look into the issue, Christiaans demanded an audit to ensure that there is fairness regarding salary allocations between foreigners and Namibians.

Kock said most pilots get only a third of what will be paid out to the foreign captains, which he found unfair and disempowering.

"That N$30 million is sugar-coated. It does not go to train a single pilot to come and move through the ranks. It is not an investment from their part, but rather necessary money that the airline is supposed to spend on improving skills of many at the company," he stressed.

According to him, there are qualified pilots even within the cabin crew who, if pushed, can get the chance to rise through the ranks as a pilot from ERJ to A319 and A330, and then as captain from ERJ, A319 and A330.

"Some pilots have left for greener pastures because of frustration, and the fact that not all are given room to grow among the ranks," said Kock.