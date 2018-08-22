Tanzania: General Tyre Acquisition Gains Momentum

THE National Development Corporation (NDC) has received a Government Notice (GN) for the transfer of the assets of the defunct Arusha-based General Tyre East Africa Ltd to NDC for the promotion of the plant to investors.

The NDC Director of Research, Planning and Industrial Development, Dr Godwill Wanga, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they received the GN yesterday after it was published in the government gazette in May, last year, following government acquisition of 100 per cent shares in 2015.

"It was not easy to promote it in the past because we did not have assets. With the GN, it has now become easier," he told the 'Daily News' on the sidelines of a breakfast meeting with heads of diplomatic missions on investment promotion organised by Phimona, a marketing and communication consulting company.

The government acquired 100 per cent shares in the Arusha-based General Tyre East Africa (GTEA) in 2015 after buying back 26 per cent shares initially owned by General Tyre Company (Continental AG) in 2015 to revive commercial operations of the factory, once the icon of Arusha in particular and the country at large.

The acquisition of the shares signifies the government's commitment to reviving the factory, which was once the largest tyre-making plant in East Africa, with the peak production of as many as 1,200 tyres per day and employing 4,000 people.

"You can't promote assets you do not have. However, from now we can promote it aggressively," he noted. In his presentation to the heads of diplomatic missions, Dr Wanga said a Germany company had already expressed interest in investing in the plant, adding they looked forward to receiving more expressions of interest from prospective investors.

"The breakfast meeting was held to promote the forthcoming Tanzania Investment Promotion, Exhibition and Conference (TIPEC) to be held in Dar es Salaam," said Phimona Executive Officer Rodgers Mbaga. Tanzania needs to attract prospective investors in various projects, which need funds to be developed and contribute significantly to the national economy.

"The TIPEC normally identifies, profiles and brings together under one roof different public and private projects in Tanzania looking for investors, financiers or buyers to explore investment opportunities," Mr Mbaga noted.

He said the TIPEC would assist project owners and promoters to profile their projects so that they could be bankable and presentable to potential investors and financiers. "There are a lot of factors that potential investors and financiers look at, but project owners or promoters are not aware of TIPEC if it stands a better chance to bridge the gap," Mr Mbaga said.

Phimona organises the exhibition and conference in partnership with Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade).

Other partners are Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited (TSN) and Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC). In a vote of thanks, South African High Commissioner to Tanzania Thami Mseleku said the meeting was informative and was an eye opener for investment opportunities in Tanzania.