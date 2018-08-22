Tanzania: Govt Recovers Over 20bn/ - It's the Money From Three Out of Seven Firms That Contracted With Nida

THE government has recovered 28.6bn/- from three out of seven companies, which entered dubious contracts with the NIDA to provide the state agency with various services during the installation of its system, Minister for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola has said.

He also directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest former Nida Director General Dickson Maimu and all Nida officials, who were involved in the contracts, which resulted in a loss of millions of taxpayers' money.

However, records show that some former Nida officials, including Mr Maimu, have pending charges at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court. "The money, which the government has recovered is 84 per cent of all the funds from the companies, which entered the contracts with Nida," the minister told a press conference yesterday.

Following the directives, the police in Dodoma yesterday arrested officials of the three companies - Gotham International Limited, Gwihololo Impex and Aste Insurance Broker Company Limited.

Mr Lugola noted that the former Nida director general, the officials and company officials, who entered the contracts with Nida would be charged at the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime High Court in Dar es Salaam.

"Nida officials, including the former Director General, Mr Dickson Maimu, will join the officials of the companies, which could not return the money to the government over the contracts," he noted.

Mr Lugola explained that, while some of the companies never delivered any service to Nida, others had overcharged the state agency in the provision of services contrary to agreements entered between Nida and the companies.

He mentioned the companies, which had repaid the government as Iris Corporation, Copy Cat Tanzania (formerly BMTL) and Sykes Travel Agency Limited. BMTL was accused of unlawful pocketing 569.19m/-.

The firm, acting as a the landlord for its Victoria House structure in Dar es Salaam, had said its structure was on a 2,201sqm plot, but it happened to be 1,947sqm. Technically, BMTL inflated the price for private gains on the expense of the taxpayers.

The firm acknowledged the problem and agreed to return the money. Another company, which faced the wrath of Mr Lugola is Aste Insurance. The insurance blocker is accused of receiving 1.206bn/- of non-existing vehicles.

On July 06, 2015, the government was furnished with a proforma invoice amounting to 465.78m/- by the agent, but records indicate the agent only paid 68.6m/- to UAP Tanzania Insurance company. Thus, it took home about 397.9m/- clean payment by acting as an agent.

On March 6, 2014, the government paid 202.6m/- to the agent only for it to pay 46.1m/- to Jubilee Insurance, keeping at least 156.54m/-. Despite all these payments, when the authority's vehicle registered as DFP 8104 was involved in a road accident it turned out that it was not insured.

Gotham International Ltd is accused of receiving 2.848bn/- payment for the job it never did as well as an emergency, which never existed admitted was not well prepared.