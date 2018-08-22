Liberia: 44 Peace Corps Volunteers Take Oath to Contribute to Liberia's Education

Monrovia — President George Weah has described the US Peace Corps program as a great sacrifice to Liberia's education system.

Speaking at the program marking the swearing-in ceremony of 44 Peace Corps, Weah said Peace Corps are champions and their services cannot be underestimated in the country.

He bragged that a Peace Corp who played a fatherly role in his early life and instilled discipline in him named him "George".

Weah said, "What you do here today will not be overlooked because to leave your family and friends to come to another country that has a history of Ebola, Liberia is grateful."

"To come and sacrifice to teach people, we cannot underestimate this, especially when people are running away from Liberia you have now come to mentor people."

Pres. Weah promised that the country will pray for them to return safely to their families.

He said his administration will monitor and make sure they are safe as they work to impact lives in the country.

"Thanks to the US government for believing in our government and making sure that your people come, the stanza in your national anthem justify this endeavor "The country of the free and country of the brave."

US Ambassador Christine Elder said making quality education a priority for national development agenda makes sense.

She said the US is proud to have a central role to contribute to Liberia's education system.

Elder commended the Liberian families hosting the volunteers.

The volunteers are expected to teach 42 junior and senior high schools in the 15 counties.

she said, "As you're in the classroom to discover their talents and challenge them, please know that we take great pride and I am confident that you will equally do the work."

Meanwhile, Kristi Raube, Country Director of Peace Corps said volunteers started over five decades ago when President John F. Kennedy challenged Americans to do something bigger for someone other than themselves.

She said the 44 volunteers have done what others could not do.

"You have 27 months to increase the opportunities in life for others, to fully understand and appreciate the culture and way of life far from your homeland."

"As education volunteer, you will be seen as one of the first foreign person in some areas; it's a lot of pressure and you all will do that successfully."

She said for volunteers to earn a place in their new homes, they must learn from citizens.

"Learn how they cook, prioritize those decision they make, how they raise children, and you will contribute to those things they care about, you will get more from them than you teach."

She urged them to be willing to dive in their new life.

Raube said the 44 volunteers have summed the 230,000 volunteers that have served 57 years in 140 countries around the world.

"You will fill your service of 7,000 currently serving volunteers in countries."

She said their experience will determine the rest of their lives that will contribute to the area of development upon their return home.