Liberia: Former Chief Justice Says Political Dialogue Should Be 'Genuine and Sincere'

Monrovia — Days after officials of opposition political parties in the country met with President George Weah in an attempt to forge a collaboration in moving the country's development agenda forward, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, former Chief Justice, says the one-day dialogue did not meet its essence and must be done again.

She expressed regret over the time political parties were informed, adding that the office of the President is a serious office and political parties should be informed ahead on national events.

Cllr. Scott lauded the government for initiating the dialogue and said since election is over the government should be prepared to accept criticism.

She added that the meeting should have unveiled the President's plans and allowed oppositions to critique and render their suggestions.

Scott said many of those claiming to be opposition or ruling party members came from almost the same party.

"I think the call was a good thing, many persons been changing political parties, the call to come and let's discuss is good but it has to be genuine," she said.

"He should unveil his plan, and allow the parties to review, maybe they can add or subtract (but) that does not take away the victory that he has a constitutional mandate."

Scott recommended that the meeting be rescheduled in order to afford opposition more time to meet their respective executive committees and draw a position to deliver at said meeting.

Said Cllr. Scott: "That meeting didn't work out, it should happen again [and] give the political party time to put themselves together. Calling them one or two days before the day is not sincerity."

"If the [President's] office calls Unity Party, the chairman can't just represent and make a statement, those critical things. Like the President makes a call on national issues, the party should call its executive committee members and the party deliberate and come up with a position for the party."

She said criticism should be accepted by the government, adding that it will enable the administration to work effectively.

"It doesn't take away the opposition right to criticize or to have a contrary view, you grow from controversies, [and] it pushes you to do different things to be successful. Criticism shouldn't put you in your corner."

According to Cllr. Scott, it is a "good thing for Liberia's democracy to encourage dialogue" but it should be about sincerity and not just to say "I called the opposition."

She said: "We are in trouble to have the rate at LD$150 to US$1.00. We are in serious trouble - look at the health system, education system. We are in trouble; the call should be sincere so that we can move the country forward."

"We are a broken country and we need to go forward, I graduated from college 1978 and 1980 was the coup and all through has been the war. I spent most of my adults' years in the turbulent period in the history of this country," she explained, recalling the challenges of the country past while stressing that she can't afford to spend six more years in turbulence.