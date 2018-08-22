Liberia: Criminal Shoots Sime Darby Plantation Security

Grand Cape — A Sime Darby Plantation security officer, Preston Nunuh was shot at and wounded on the leg with single barrel gun(locally made gun) at the plantation by a criminal police spokesman Moses Carter told, journalist. The incident occurred in late July in Madina.

"Early this week, while on patrol at the plantation in the Gbah area, Sime Darby Security came across some alleged criminals who were taking away their palm brunch. In the proses of confronting the criminals, one of them shot at the security, Moses Carter.

Carter said the victim was taken to a local clinic undergoing treatment. He did not say how serious such injury was but said they are investigating the incident and looking for the criminals."

SDPL has complained to the government about ongoing theft at the plantation, especially in Madina town and called for more security protection. But nothing has been done.

It can be recalled that SDPL management informed authorities about the operations of illegal mills near the plantation this year.

The operators do not have a farm but are seen with a huge quantity of palm brunch crushing. Stolen BFF are then produced and taken to local market for sale," one worker at Madina told this paper last week.

Some citizens and civil society activists from the county said the issue of the thieves at the plantation was serious and something urgent needed to be done by the government.

"The issue of thieves very serious, especially in Medina. The government and the company need to work hard as well as the community people to address this issue. Once this is done, it will be able to minimize the crime rate, "Alex Balu, head of the civil society of Cape Mount said.

This is not the first time for the criminal to shoot at someone in that county.

Prior to SDPL taking over the plantation, the old Guthrie Rubber Plantation, served as a home to several ex-combatants. The police and some combatants exchange gunfire when they were asked to vacate the plantation in 2004.

Since then, many former fighters have refused to leave the plantation.

An official from the company who decided not to be named confirmed the shooting but said doctors have been able to extract some bullets from the security officer.