Liberia: Ministry of Commerce Digitizes IOD, EPD Systems for Business Owners

Monrovia — The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has launched the digitalization for the Import Permit Declaration (IPD) and Export Permit Declaration (EPD), making it more transparent and easier for doing business in Liberia.

The launch, which brought together some importers and exporters and officials of government along with international partners, was held at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Unlike in past times, the digital system will allow customs brokers and traders get to monitor their IPD and EPD online without going to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Instead of the regular five days, the new digital system from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will allow one to get their IPD and EPD within 24 hours.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister for Administration, Mr. Wilfred J. S. Bangura, said the government is doing all it can to make doing business in Liberia easier.

"The administration of President George Manneh Weah will continue to support the improvement of the business climate in the country," the Commerce Minister also noted.

Also, the Deputy Commerce Minister for Trade, Nyema Wisner, said digitizing the IPD and the EPD will promote transparency in the business sector.

According to the Deputy Minister, with the new system, business owners and customs brokers can easily check their IPD and EPD statuses.

Minister Wisner also praised Professor Wilson Tarpeh, Minister of Commerce, for his steadfast leadership, "which has made the Ministry to achieve a major gain in a short period of time."