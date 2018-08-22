22 August 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: MSG Is 100% Safe for Consumption - WASCO

Tagged:

Related Topics

CONTRARY to speculations stating that monosodium glutamate, MSG, is harmful to health, the West African Seasoning Company Limited, WASCO, has debunked such as unfounded rumour, saying it is 100 per cent safe for consumption.

Speaking during a factory tour and unveiling of popular comedienne, Helen Paul (aka Tatafo) and professional chef, Miyonse Amosu as Ambassadors for Ajinomoto Umami seasoning, Managing Director of the company, Mr. Junichi Niki, reaffirmed their commitment to healthy living.

Niki who said that the duo unveiled will be the new face of the brand connecting said: "MSG, based on scientific findings, is 100 per cent safe for consumption. For over a century now, MSG has been used to add Umami, the 5th basic taste, that enhances taste and make dishes more delicious since it was discovered in 1909. MSG is present in most natural foods such as meat, seafood, vegetable, cheese and milk. Umami is a universal taste.

"As a food company, we have been in Nigeria since 1991 distributing nationwide. Over the years, we have grown especially in northern Nigeria and so we want to renew our strength in southern Nigeria to complement our efforts in the North," he added.

Making his presentation, Head of Marketing, Ajinomoto, Mr. Isa Hassan Shallangwa, said: "Umami is having a strong pleasant taste that is not sweet, sour, salty, or bitter, especially like the tastes found in meat, strong cheese and tomato. Umami taste is a member of the five basic tastes (alongside sweetness, sourness, saltiness and bitterness." He said the safety of umami substance has been approved by authorities all over the world including the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

Ajinomoto is the first MSG seasoning produced since 1909. It is also the number one brand of Monosodium Glutamate (Umami Substance). Glutamate is also abundant in our traditional fermented condiments like iru, ogiri and daddawa. Umami is a universal taste.

One of the ambassadors, Helen Paul stated: "I'm happy and delighted for the opportunity to be Ajinomoto Brand Ambassador, I promise to tell the Ajinomoto story with facts."

A former Big Brother Nigeria contestant, Miyonse Amosu, also expressed his excitement thus: "As a chef, I'll be educating and informing consumers on how they can use their Ajinomoto seasoning."

Nigeria

Oil Majors, Tanker Owners Defy Presidential Orders

The directives by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo aimed at easing traffic congestion in the Apapa area of Lagos State and… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.