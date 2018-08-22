Tanzania: Leaders From All Walks of Life Bury JPM's Sister

THOUSANDS of mourners, including all former Tanzania presidents, government leaders and Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga joined President John Magufuli during the burial of his sister, Ms Monica (63), at Kilimani Village, Chato District in Geita Region, yesterday.

Roman Catholic Archbishop Juda Thadeus Ruwaichi and his fellow nine bishops and 15 priests led the funeral service which pulled the multitude from all walks of life.

It was a sorrowful moment, but the presence of dignitaries, including former presidents Ally Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Dr Jakaya Kikwete and their spouses, Ambassador of Mozambique to Tanzania Ms Monica Patricia Clement and a special representative of President Piere Nkurunzinza of Burundi, Mr Martin Neyabindi, at the event comforted President Magufuli and his family members.

Other high profile leaders who attended the funeral were Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Tulia Ackson, George Mkuchika who led other Cabinet Members, two Ministers from the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government, CCM Vice-Chairman Philip Mangula and CCM Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally.

A team of Regional Commissioners and Members of Parliament was led by the Geita and Mwanza Regional Commissioners, Engineer Robert Gabriel and John Mongela as well as Dr Medard Kalemani who also serves as an MP for Chato.

The burial took place at the family grave yard in Kilimani Village and was also attended by different guests and dignitaries from different corners of the country, diplomatic corps, cabinet ministers, heads of defence and security organs, religious leaders, civil servants and many others.

Giving his heartfelt gratitude shortly after the requiem mass and burial ceremony, President Magufuli said the late Monica left a huge gap in their family due to the fact