Tanzania: TRA Donates Seized Goods to 'Needy People'

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) in Mara Region has donated smuggled goods including foodstuffs worth millions of shillings to institutions taking care of elderly people and people living with albinism among others to discourage dishonest trade along Sirari border.

Presiding over the handover at Sirari border post which borders the neighbouring Kenya recently, Mara Regional Acting TRA Manager, Mr Edson Issanya said smuggling of goods across the border is a criminal offence that should not be encouraged.

He mentioned the donations as packets of rice weighing 2,550 kg, salt packets (2,268 kg), cooking oil (1,645 litres) and 73 cartons of spaghetti. The list also included 2 cartons of fresh milk, 77 cartons of bar soaps, 1,640 mosquito nets and 66 litres of juice drinks.

Identifying the goods being seized during patrols conducted between June and July this year, Mr Issanya said they would also be distributed to people living with disabilities, patients in hospitals and girls running away from homes as a result of forced female genital mutilation (FGM).

However, he warned traders in the area to follow the laid down procedures and pay taxes for country's development, adding: "I would like to ask you traders to stop smuggling. You should follow the procedures instead of using panya routes."

During the occasion, Mr Issanya reminded the traders on the importance of using Electronic Fiscal Device (EFDs) machines, whenever they conduct any business.

On her side, Mara Regional Social Welfare Officer, Ms Elizabeth Mahinya said the institutions identified would share them amongst the disadvantage people including the ones with albinism running away from homes people for insecurity purposes.

The institutions were mentioned as Mara Regional Hospital, Mwisenge Primary School, which accommodates pupils with albinism, and Act- Mugumu Based Safe House, as well as Kigera Ituma and Shirati Hospital.

"At Mwisenge Primary School we are targeting pupils with albinism and the donation given to Shirati Hospital is meant for elderly persons, especially those inflicted with leprosy," said Ms Mahinya.