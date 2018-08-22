22 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Releases First Images of Detained MP Bobi Wine

Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah has visited Kyadondo East MP, Hon Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine at Makindye Military Barracks.

Oulanyah says the MP is in a lot of pain and he also condemned the MP's beating.

"He's in a lot of pain. This should never have happened," he said.

The UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire released a Video of Hon. Kyagulanyi's meeting with the Deputy speaker of parliament.

The MP is seen in the 8-second video, wearing a red prison Uniform, and slippers, smiling at something the speaker was saying.

This is the first public image of Hon. Kyagulanyi since his arrest in Arua last week.

