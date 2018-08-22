Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah has visited Kyadondo East MP, Hon Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine at Makindye Military Barracks.

Oulanyah says the MP is in a lot of pain and he also condemned the MP's beating.

"He's in a lot of pain. This should never have happened," he said.

The UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire released a Video of Hon. Kyagulanyi's meeting with the Deputy speaker of parliament.

The MP is seen in the 8-second video, wearing a red prison Uniform, and slippers, smiling at something the speaker was saying.

This is the first public image of Hon. Kyagulanyi since his arrest in Arua last week.