Ghana: Musician Before Court for Stealing At Weija Mall

/

An Accra circuit court remanded a 30-year-old musician for stealing items at a mall at West Hills, Weija, Accra.

David Ike was apprehended after he failed to produce receipts covering items he purchased at the mall, and when the policeman on duty at the facility searched him, a substance suspected to be narcotic drugs were found on him.

Ike, who was charged with stealing and use of narcotic drugs, pleaded not guilty, and will appear again before the court presided by Mrs.Afi Agbanu, on September 4.

Prosecution said the complainant in the case is a security guard at the mall, and Ike has no fixed place of abode.

According to prosecution, on August 12, this year, at about 8p.m, while people were busy shopping at the mall, Ike also entered the facility.

Ike took a bag at the mall and loaded it with King cracker biscuits, one Medi-soft soap, two Lindor chocolates, two sets of tissue paper, underwear, two bottles of Voltic water and a packet of Burger Pea nuts, all valued at GH¢167, without paying for them.

The court heard that when the accused walked out of the shop with the items without paying, he was confronted by a security guard to produce receipts covering the items, but he could not produce any, and he was nabbed and the items taken away from him.

Ike was handed over to the policeman on duty at the mall and when he was searched, one wrapper of a substance suspected to be narcotic drug was found on him.

Prosecution said Ike was handed over to the Weija Police for further investigations. - GNA