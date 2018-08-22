Ghana: Mobile Money Operator Shot Dead

/

The mobile money operating shop where the shooting occured

The Accra Regional Command has mounted a search for three suspected armed robbers, who shot and killed a mobile money operator, near Iran Clinic, at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, on Monday evening,

The suspects allegedly shot and killed Atsu Dayi, and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

A police source at the Regional Police Command disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, indicating that the police had information about the incident, but when they went to the scene, the robbers had absconded.

The source said information gathered revealed that at about 9 p.m. one of the armed robbers, who arrived at the shop on a motorcycle, entered the shop pretending to transact business there.

According to the source, Dayi told the suspect he did not have enough money, but the armed robber asked him to surrender all his money.

The source said the deceased resisted and the robber shot him in the right shoulder and made away with the money, and bolted using a waiting motorcycle.

The police source said sympathisers took the victim to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, and the body had been conveyed atthe Police Hospital mortuary.

The source said the case was currently under investigations, whilst the police have mounted a search for the culprits.

The police source appealed to the public to provide credible information to the police for the arrest of the culprits.