Ghana: Pastor Accused of Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl Freed

An Accra circuit court has acquitted and discharged Pastor Blessing Owusu Ansah, who was held for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, at Gbawe, Accra.

Delivering judgement, the court presided by Mrs.Abena Oppong Adjin Doku, also rescinded a bench warrant against Pastor Ansah.

Charged with indecent assault, the court found the pastor not guilty for he could not be convicted for lesser charge over a higher charge.

The court held that although the prosecution charged accused with indecent assault, it, however, called three witnesses to prove a charge of defilement.

Additionally, prosecution failed to make amends to the charges when it went ahead to prove a charge of defilement.

The court further noted that, there were inconsistencies in the case of the prosecution and disparities over the victim's name and age.

According to the court when prosecution closed its case, Pastor Ansah abandoned the court, when he was to open his defence.

The court, therefore, issued a bench warrant to apprehend Pastor Ansah for failing to turn up in court as the judgement was read in his absence.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said the victim lived at Gbawe, and on April 26, 2016, at about 4p.m, accused met the victim in the vicinity and asked her to visit him on the same day at about 5p.m, and the girl complied.

The court heard that the pastor asked the victim to buy him bread and when she returned, accused indecently assaulted the victim, and warned the girl not to tell anyone about the act else he will kill her.

Prosecution said at about 10p.m, on the same day, the victim's mother, who was searching for her, saw the victim emerging from Pastor Ansah's room.

The girl narrated her ordeal to the mother, and she reported the case to the police, and medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

When Pastor Ansah was arrested he denied the offence in his caution statement. GNA