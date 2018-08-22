22 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Betway Jackpot - University Student Wins Ghc500,000

A second-year university student has become GHS 500,000 richer after becoming the latest winner of the Betway Weekly Pick 15 Jackpot.

The student who signed up on the Betway App with the name Michael A. has earned himself the said amount after correctly predicting the outcome 15 games including Atletico Madrid's draw with Valencia last night.

Betway officials are excited about Michaels win and the growing pot of Ghanaian winners. Betway continues to have the nation's biggest jackpot.

Michael comes second after Kwame F who remains the biggest jackpot winner in Ghana with GHS 990,650.

