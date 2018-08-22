Ghana: Stop Enticing Auditors - - Domelevo Warns Mdas

/

Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo

AUDITOR General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has warned heads of government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to stop extending unsolicited courtesies to his men who he delegates to audit them.

Mr. Domelevo, at a forum on Audit Recommendation Implementation in Accra yesterday, said the welfare of his men remain his responsibility and not that of the auditees.

According to him, courtesies that his men need from the auditees are making the documents available and answering their questions and "not money for transportation, not accommodation, not breakfast, not lunch, not dinner."

"It is my duty to fund the audit not you the auditee. When my staff come auditing you, it is my responsibility, not yours. So thank you very much for your resources and don't fund them for me. I am responsible for them," Mr. Domelevo told the gathering which included heads of some assemblies.

He indicated that he will soon "hit the head" of some departmental heads who have been making the work of his men difficult by frustrating them.

The tough-taking Auditor General advised heads of the MDAs to avail themselves for audit before they left office because it offers them the opportunity to defend their actions and inactions with the needed evidence.

Mr. Domelevo said he would take measures to freeze accounts of heads of MDAs who fail to respond to his queries within the 30-day stipulated time in accordance with the Audit Service Act.

He indicated that his outfit will next year conduct procurement audit across all MDAs to unravel any violation of the Procurement Act.

Mr. Domelevo also pointed out that construction audit would also be carried out into all government projects to check the compliance with the contract the firms may have signed with the government to ensure value for money.

Single sourced procurements, he said, would be audited thoroughly to ensure that officers do not approve procurement beyond their threshold.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo's Ghana Beyond Aid mantra is achievable "but the problem is corruption and mismanagement."

He called on the Ghanaian citizenry to join the clamour against corruption and support relevant agencies attain that goal.