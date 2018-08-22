Namibia: Private Sector Opportunities Dwarf Corruption

THE lure of easy money acquired through corruption is strong. The amounts are large. It is easy to get. You know the right person, and you get millions of dollars that you did nothing to earn.

I want to challenge the idea that money achieved by this method is the highest ideal. Instead, I would like to propose that the opportunities in the private sector are larger, more numerous and pose many other ancillary benefits to our society.

In industrialised economies, the private sector makes up a very high percentage of total gross domestic product (GDP), usually ranging between 83% and 89%. In 2016, Namibia had a percentage of 15,13%. Despite this low figure, we are still one of the countries in Africa with the highest probability of industrialising because the economic framework the government has laid out has all of the fundamentals for the emergence of a modern economy.

Private sector opportunities, therefore, dwarf by far all public sector opportunities, including those achieved through corruption. There is a direct correlation between private sector growth and improved standards of living. Growth in this sector is, therefore, much more inclusive, lifting the average income of everybody in the country.

For business people, this is a gold mine. This means literally every single sector and sub-sector of the current Namibian economy could expand drastically. On top of that, new industries that do not currently exist will contribute billions to the economy. Profit margins will grow, economic stability will be achieved, and countless private fortunes will be built.

There are many factors which contribute to the size of the untapped potential of the private sector.

Businesses are not operating at peak capacity. Sectors are under-marketed. As a marketing executive, my job is to ensure that your business is making ever-increasing revenue in the short, medium and long-term. This requires strategy and a singular focus on growth. One of the least-understood principles of business is that marketing and sales departments are the sole and exclusive causes of private enterprise growth. As such, they are the primary drivers of economic growth.

Strategic sales and marketing efforts can multiply revenue, and therefore profits. But it takes business leaders who are serious about expanding market size to understand this. When you compound this effect over a sector, you see hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue lost every year.

Looking across an entire economy, it becomes obvious that an appreciable increase in GDP could be achieved by simply improving marketing efforts across all sectors.

There are many markets which are completely unserviced. Like limousine services, animal feed and glassmaking. There is room for more brick, solar energy, tourism and entertainment projects. Private equity, finance, information technology, transportation and logistics also pose many interesting opportunities. There are openings in banking and telecommunications.

Waiting markets exist for Namibian materials; they simply need to be connected to buyers. There are pockets like this all across the economy. When we consider similar gaps in neighbouring countries, then the amount of business that can be done multiplies many times over.

In real estate, even though house prices are going down, there are virgin markets waiting for savvy investors: low-income housing; student housing; and upscale neighbourhood developments where natural attractions, arts, entertainment, shopping and nightlife are in walking distance. There is a need for specialised office spaces. The growth of this market would spill over to related industries like construction and the home bond market.

One of the reasons why the country is in an economic decline is because the construction business is almost exclusively reliant on government projects to survive. When the government could no longer pay, the entire sector collapsed. Attracting foreign companies which need specialised facilities would stimulate this crucial part of the economy.

Namibia is ranked highly for institutions, infrastructure, financial market development, and labour market efficiency. We are consistently ranked as one of the best-governed countries in Africa. We should be able to easily outperform more than 90% of our brothers and sisters on the continent when it comes to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

With a few messaging tweaks and small changes to our image as a country, we would pull critically needed capital into our economy.

The President has called for more participation from the private sector in tackling poverty. Imagine the shacks disappeared and being replaced with modern housing, full national employment, disease rates on a continuous plummet and a world-class economy that is equipped to compete in the connected future. This is what is at stake.

The private sector must respond; we must lay out how market economics can be used to bring widespread prosperity. We must draw in the investment needed for the next stage of development. We must develop the economy by becoming much better at creating massively successful enterprises.

In short, the business people in Namibia must figure out how to use opportunities around us to create an explosion of the private sector by becoming much better at business. If we can learn to master private sector expertise with the same fervour with which we mastered independence and then democratic governance, we will become an industrialised nation.

* Tala Shivute is a local businessman, the principal agent at Zone 1 Real Estate, and the managing director of Sudden Marketing. He also has interests in Ashihe Investments, an equity brokerage firm.