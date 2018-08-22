22 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Several Arrests After Drug, Abalone Busts Worth Millions at OR Tambo Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Several suspects have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the past few days after they were found with drugs worth millions in their luggage.

A consignment of abalone with an estimated value of R1.8m was also confiscated.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects, between the ages of 21 and 45, have since appeared in court and investigations were continuing.

"The first suspect was intercepted at the check-in counters. The suspect was stopped before she could check in her luggage which was found to contain boxes of Kellogg's corn flakes cereal. Sachets containing white powder suspected to be crystal meth were found concealed in the boxes," Mogale said in a statement.

He added that another suspect was pursued after he realised that he was under surveillance at the airport and ran off to his vehicle.

Mogale said the man was found with suspected drugs with an estimated value of R1.98m.

"The third suspect, on the other hand, was found with suspected cocaine weighing 3.4kg and estimated to be [worth] about R940 000, when his luggage was searched," Mogale said.

He also said that a fourth suspect was arrested after he was found with 17kg of ephedrine, with an estimated street value of R690 000.

Mogale said preliminary investigations concerning the fourth suspect revealed that he did not appear on the passenger list.

In a separate incident, a suspicious passenger who was en route to Hong Kong was also arrested after abalone weighing 60kg, with an estimated value of R1.8m, was found on him.

Mogale has urged the public with information on trafficking of illicit goods to report it to the police.

"Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Remorse' Will Play Big Part in Deciding K-Word Holiday-Maker's Punishment - Social Media Lawyer

"For somebody to take a video of themselves [saying the k-word] and posting it in a WhatsApp group is just… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.