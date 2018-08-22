Namibia: Geingob Intervention Draws Mixed Reactions

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob's intervention in the Ondonga Traditional Authority's internal strife has been labelled by some people as interfering with the judiciary, while others say his actions are warranted.

Geingob on Monday advised the Ondongo Traditional Authority (OTA) to use customary processes to resolve disputes, rather than approaching the courts.

The President, joined by vice president Nangolo Mbumba, urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga and justice minister Sacky Shanghala, met Ondonga traditional leaders to discuss the dispute.

Geingob's intervention comes after numerous conflicts over who should succeed King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas.

His actions have attracted mixed reactions, with some people saying he was interfering in the judiciary, while others welcomed the involvement.

Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe said there was no good reason for the President to try and avoid a situation where the king should testify in court.

He said the move by the President to intervene could be dangerous, as it gives the impression that some people were above the law.

"A President has never interfered in the court process to protect another person, and there have been other chiefs in courts before," Tjombe said.

He, however, did not think Geingob was interfering in the judiciary by inviting the traditional authority to State House and advising them on how to deal with their issues.

Lawyer Kadhila Amoomo said the President's intervention in the matter was "typical political mediation, which is not unusual".

"To be fair to the President, it is fair political action," he added.

Amoomo reasoned that it would only be considered interference if Geingob had, for example, summoned a judge and suggested a course of action to take.

He added that the Council of Traditional Leaders was the right body to deal with the matter.

Human rights activist Phil ya Nangoloh had in one of his social media posts labelled Geingob's intervention "an illegal alternative dispute resolution".

He said the President was not lawfully accredited as a mediator or a councillor, and could therefore not intervene.

Council of Traditional Leaders' deputy chairperson chief Immanuel /Gaseb said he welcomed and supported Geingob's decision to intervene in the matter, and advised traditional leaders to deal with internal matters through the customary route.

He added that he was against the king being taken to court.

"I am so sorry about what is going on at the chairman's house. These are things we can solve at home. The court is not the place to solve traditional issues," /Gaseb said.

He added that he did not intervene in the matter as the council's deputy head because he felt it could still be resolved internally.

"I personally did not want to intervene directly because people may think I want to take over my superior's position," /Gaseb said.

Senior traditional councillor of the Onimwandi district, falling under the OTA, and spokesperson of King Elifas, Naeman Amalwa, on Monday said Geingob wanted details about what was happening within the authority.

The Namibian on several occasions reported on the dispute between two factions in the traditional authority over the succession issue.

Oshakati High Court judge Maphios Cheda recently made a ruling, ordering the legal teams involved in a lawsuit about the dismissal of six traditional councillors to set a date on which the king would be brought to court to testify.

Amalwa, after the closed-door meeting on Monday, told the media that the traditional authority had through their lawyers appealed against the order for the king to appear in the Oshakati High Court to testify in the case.

He said while the court case was in progress, the king would not appear in court on the day he was ordered to.

"It must be very clear that the dispute is not about the current king. It is about who will take over from the king," Amalwa stated.

He added that while there were media reports claiming that the king's two grandchildren, Oscar Sheehama and Fillemon Shuumbwa, were vying for the throne, the traditional authority was only aware of Shuumbwa expressing interest in the throne.