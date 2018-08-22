Namibia: China Calls for Stronger Ties With Namibia

CHINESE ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming yesterday called for stronger China-Namibia bilateral relations.

Speaking at a press briefing on the preparations of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) which will take place from 1 to 3 September 2018 in Beijing, China, and which President Hage Geingob will attend, Yiming stressed that China continues to enhance its assistance to Namibia.

"There are 20 aid programmes that were completed or are still in the process of completion in Namibia, covering transportation, agriculture, education, housing, healthcare, meteorology equipment, disaster management, poverty reduction and elimination, and personnel training," he said.

Yiming added that Namibia-China bilateral trade grew in 2017, standing at N$8,3 billion, with year-on-year growth of 30,9%.

"We are optimistic to see that imports to China from Namibia exceeded South Africa. China is now Namibia's biggest importer, with the value of imports from Namibia into China standing at N$3,4 billion during the first quarter of 2018, which is 18,4% of total Namibian exports," he said.

The ambassador thus urged Namibia to be part of the 'Belt and Road' cooperation, a programme that China initiated to achieve shared growth through discussion and collaboration, focusing on infrastructure connectivity, policy coordination, financial cooperation, trade facilitation and people-to-people exchanges.

"So far, nine African countries have signed the Belt and Road cooperation programme with China, and we hope Namibia will be 10th on that list. The initiative features openness and inclusiveness, with no preconditions, no unified institutional arrangements, and no exclusive interest.

"It advocates diversity and complementarity of cooperating parties, and fully considers the comfort and involvement of all parties. The theme of the Focac summit is 'The Belt and Road cooperation'," he stated.

Yiming added that China has made available US$60 billion for Focac, and wants to deepen relations with Africa.

"Focac is an important platform of collective dialogue for China and African countries, and it's also the largest-scale and most fruitful south-south cooperation platform. Fifty-three African countries are set to attend the Focac," he said.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development on Sunday said the President will be in Indonesia from 27 to 31 August, before heading to China on September.

The Focac summit intends to strengthen the strategic consensus between the two sides to maintain their friendship, consolidate the political foundation for their unity and cooperation, and inject a strong impetus into the development of bilateral ties in the new era.

The event will also chart the course for developing future relations and build a stronger community of a shared future between China and African countries, while also achieving win-win cooperation and working on common development.

According to media reports, more than a dozen sub-fora and events on the sidelines of the summit will address topics concerning the youth, local and non-governmental efforts, think tanks, media outlets as well as cooperation in defence, security and health. The industrialisation ministry, in collaboration with the Namibian embassy in Malaysia and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has invited Namibian companies to participate in these missions in order to promote and market their enterprises.

"During these missions, Namibian companies will have an opportunity to participate in a series of business events that range from a business forum and business-to-business meetings to company visits and an entrepreneurship conference," the statement added.

* Additional reporting by Nampa