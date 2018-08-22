22 August 2018

South Africa: Police Arrest Four Following Tongaat Shooting

Four men suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting in Tongaat, south of Durban on Tuesday have been nabbed, police said on Wednesday.

"Four suspects were arrested at Tongaat immediately after a shooting incident yesterday. Their firearms, including three rifles and a pistol, were seized and will be subjected to ballistic tests to confirm if they were used during the shooting," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The men, aged between 24 and 37 will appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Zwane said that on Tuesday the men attacked a VW Polo in the CBD, in which four men were travelling.

Zwane said the vehicle's driver was already dead when police arrived.

"It is alleged that there was an exchange of gunfire between the VW Polo occupants and the security guards who were in a Toyota Hilux bakkie. The motive for the shooting is unknown," Zwane said.

He said two others in the vehicle were also wounded.

Head of local security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Prem Balram said the shooting could be linked to taxi violence.

Zwane, however, said the motive was still unknown.

