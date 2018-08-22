Namibia: Gobabis Murder Plot Trial Delay Continues

TWO extra-marital lovers accused of a domestic murder conspiracy that claimed a husband's life at Gobabis five years ago face another four months in jail before their trial might start in the Windhoek High Court.

Rachel Rittmann (47) and her lover, Rhyno du Preez (34), were informed of their new trial dates in December and also early next year when they made their latest court appearance before judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday.

Their trial had been scheduled to begin on Monday, but did not commence after defence lawyer Appolos Shimakeleni, instructed by the Directorate of Legal Aid to represent Rittmann, informed judge Liebenberg he was withdrawing from the case because he had received "untenable instructions" from Rittmann, resulting in a disagreement between them.

Following Shimakeleni's withdrawal, another defence lawyer, Johan van Vuuren, received instructions from the state to represent Rittmann, judge Liebenberg was informed yesterday, before he postponed the matter to 3 December for the trial to start. Other dates set for the trial are in February, March and April next year.

Rittmann and Du Preez are also scheduled for another pretrial hearing in the High Court on 24 October, for the judge to be advised if the defence was ready for the trial, or if issues had arisen that could trip up the scheduled proceedings.

The two accused are charged with counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so. The state alleges that they plotted to murder Rittmann's husband, Rudolph Rittmann (34), and carried out their plan in the Rittmanns' house at Gobabis on 23 August 2013 by overpowering the sleeping Rudolph and stabbing him to death.

Having killed Rittmann, the two accused allegedly stole a cellphone, wallet, bank cards and an Isuzu bakkie from him. The state alleges that the bakkie was used to transport Rittmann's body out of Gobabis, and that the bakkie - with his body inside - was set on fire next to the road between Gobabis and Windhoek in an attempt to hinder the police's investigation of his death.

Rachel Rittmann and Du Preez were arrested at the start of September 2013. They have been in custody since then.

With their trial initially scheduled to begin in June 2017, Du Preez at that stage offered to admit guilt to all of the charges, except the count of robbery. The prosecution did not accept the plea he was offering, though, and the plea was then withdrawn.

Du Preez is being represented by defence lawyer Braam Cupido.

State advocates Marthino Olivier and Ethel Ndlovu are prosecuting.