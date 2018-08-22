22 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lugola Orders Arrest of Ex-Nida By Close of Day

By Nazaelmkiramweni News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma — Minister of Home Affairs Kangi Lugola has instructed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Robert Boaz, to arrest former director general of the National Identification Authority (Nida) Dickson Maimu before 18.00 hours today.

He also gave orders for the immediate arrest of the owners of three companies namely Gotham International limited, Gwiholoto Impex limited and Aste insurance for allegedly engaging in cheating and failing to return money they received illegally.

He gave the order on Tuesday, August 21, at a press conference in Dodoma.

Others who must be arrested, according to the minister, are Nida staff who participated in a fraudulent tender that saw the authority lose Sh28.5 billion for the implementation of the National ID system valued at Sh179.6 billion

He said the government had managed to recover 84 per cent of the money that it claimed from the seven companies that won the tender.

