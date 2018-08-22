22 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Four Babies Born On Eid At Muhimbili

By The Citizen Reporter News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — As the Muslim community in the country celebratesEid - ul- Adha today, Wednesday August 22, four children were born last night at the country's largest referral healthy facility-the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

According to a report by MNH public relations department, two of the new-born babies are boys and others are girls.

"All were born through normal delivery. They are doing well, as well as their mothers," read the statement adding that they are now being attended to at MNH's maternity ward number one.

