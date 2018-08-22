Tanzania: NEC Now Invites Election Observers

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has invited foreign and local election observers to next month's parliamentary and civic by-elections.

The September 16 by-elections will take place in Ukonga, Monduli and Korogwe Rural constituencies in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Tanga regions, respectively , and 23 wards in various parts of the country.

While the Ukonga and Monduli seats fell vacant following the defection from Chadema to CCM of Mr Mwita Waitara and Mr Julius Kalanga, the by-election in Korogwe Rural was necessitated by the death last month of Stephen Ngonyani of CCM.

NEC said in a statement yesterday that the decision to invite observers was meant to enhance transparency during the elections.

"In order to enhance transparency in the by-elections, which are scheduled to take place later next month, NEC invites local and foreign election observes in line with 2015 election regulations number 18 (2) and 14 (2)," the statement said.

It added that organisations that wish to observe the elections should, among other requirements, make sure that they were registered by the relevant authorities.

They should also indicate the number of personnel who will be deployed and identify the areas in which they intend to observe elections.

"The leaders of observers who intend to participate must reveal their telephone numbers to the commission. Foreign organisations that wish to participate in observation must include in their teams at least two Tanzanian nationals," the NEC statement said.

It added that those who would be granted permission should work in accordance with laid-down guidelines.

The decision came a few days after the United States embassy in Tanzania criticised the way NEC conducted the August 12 by-elections.

The embassy said the elections were marred by violence and irregularities, including NEC's refusal to register opposition party candidates.

NEC hit back swiftly, and challenged the embassy and others who faulted the by-elections to prove allegations they levelled against the commission.

NEC wondered how the elections could not have been free and fair when no opposition candidate had lodged an official complaint.

It also queried on what information the US embassy's criticism was based when there were no international observers involved in the by-elections.