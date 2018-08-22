Mali: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Results of the Presidential Elections in Mali

press release

Statements by the Spokesperson

Statement by the Spokesperson on the results of the presidential elections in Mali

Following the decision of the Malian constitutional court, the European Union wishes to congratulate the new President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, on his re-election.

At this important moment in the democratic life of Mali, the European Union expects all the stakeholders to work together to promote the interests of their country and their people.

It is also important for the future government of Mali to continue working for peace and reconciliation, security and governance and to improve the living conditions of the population. More than ever, these challenges require an inclusive and constructive dialogue between all political and social actors in Mali. In particular, there is an urgent need to speed up implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali which emerged from the Algiers process.

The European Union confirms that it is committed to remaining Mali's main partner for stability and prosperity.

