Ghana: Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Tournament Set for September 1

The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Amateur Series, the largest reaching corporate golf tournament in the world, is scheduled for the Celebrity Golf Club on September 1.

About 120 golfers across the country would compete for a chance to win the grand prize,an all expense paid trip (business class flights) to Turkey, to represent Ghana in the world finals.

Aside the grand prize to participate in the Pro-Am of the Turkish Airlines Open, participants would also battle out in the individual stableford with prizes also available for the top three players.

Additionally, the event would offer a best gross and nearest the pin prizes for both men and women.

Finalists would also have the opportunity to partner world class golfers including, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Victor Dubuisson, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy and 14-time Major Champion Tiger Woods in the pre-tournament Pro-Am.

According to organizers, it promises to be an exciting event as the 2017 qualifying series attracted almost 8000 participants contesting a 100-event Qualifying Series, which took place in 60 countries worldwide.

Celebrity Golf Club is however looking forward to welcoming all participants to this prestigious golf tournament.