22 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Uganda Army Apologises for Beating Journalists

Tagged:

Related Topics

On Monday, protesters took to the streets of the capital, Kampala, to call for MP Bobi Wine's release

Uganda's army has made a rare apology after soldiers were caught on film beating up a journalist who was covering a demonstration supporting detained MP Bobi Wine on Monday.

Other journalists were also beaten as they were reporting on the protests. An army statement described the soldiers' conduct as "unprofessional" and said they would be arrested.

There has been political tension in Uganda after Wine, and four opposition MPs, were arrested last week. Earlier, New York-based Human Rights Watch called on the Ugandan police and military to stop attacks on the media and respect the rights of all protesters.

In footage shared online Reuters photojournalist James Akena can be seen being beaten with a stick by two soldiers on a street in the capital, Kampala. The beating carried on even after Mr Akena put his hands up and fell to his knees.

He was left bruised and is now undergoing medical tests, the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga reports from Kampala.

On Monday one person was killed and more than 100 arrested. Last week, two journalists were arrested as they reported live from the northern town of Arua, where Wine's driver was killed during a by-election campaign, which was won by one of his allies.

Human Rights Watch says the beating and arresting of journalists is evidence the Ugandan authorities want to cover up the conduct of the security forces.

In a statement, the army says it is committed to having a "strong partnership" with journalists. Wine, a popular Afro beats musician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was elected as an independent MP last year.

He remains in detention and is due to appear before a military court on Thursday on charges of unlawfully possessing firearms. His family alleges he has been beaten up in custody, but the military, which is holding the MP, says that is not the case.

President Yoweri Museveni has dismissed the reports that Wine had suffered serious injuries as "fake news".

Uganda

Bobi's Health - Who Is Telling the Truth

They travelled in the same van to Makindye Military Police barracks to see the jailed Kyadondo East MP, Robert… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.