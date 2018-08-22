22 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Queue-Jumping, Stealing and Grabbing in KZN

analysis By Yves Vanderhaeghen

The actions of the JZ vets in KZN are not mere queue-jumping, which is plain uncouth, but of political aggression which holds democracy to ransom. If there is a glimmer of hope, it is that the ANC has finally, after eight months, roused itself to chide the mutineers.

When is a coup not a coup? Or, to ask the question more pointedly, how is it that a coup is not seen for what it is?

The Zondo inquiry into State Capture is finally under way, and its subject is obviously of enormous portent. No one underestimates the dire impact State Capture has had on our democracy: it has to some extent laid waste to all our institutions, from the National Prosecution Authority to SARS to Home Affairs and of course to the very machine of democracy, Parliament. And yet, I have the impression that it is viewed purely in terms of a looting expedition, that the harm to the state was no more than...

