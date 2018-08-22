Liberia: Weah Converts Former LP Chairman Koffa to CDC

(L-r) Former LP Chairman Sanvee, Rep. Koffa, and hundreds of CDCians at Koffa's induction ceremony.

The former chairman of Liberia Party (LP) Representative J. Fonati Koffa has finally and formally joined the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) after being converted by President George Weah to the ruling party.

The joining of Rep. Koffa has put members of the CDC in the Lower House to 26.

CDC chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, in a statement, informed hundreds of partisans and sympathizers that other opposition members, who joined the party, were under his recruitment, but said the former LP chairman was personally converted by the President.

At present, Koffa represents Grand Kru County District #2 at the Legislature and publicly declared his intention as a member of the CDC on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, during an official program at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, after Mr. Morlu presented him to the mass of partisans.

There were at least 20 agents of Executive Protective Service (EPS) at the party's headquarters, suggesting the presence of the President at the "Declaration of Membership of Rep. Koffa Program."

However, the President was not present, because of his busy official schedule.

In his declaratory speech, Rep. Koffa told CDCians that the relationship he has developed with the party's chairman over the years has also influenced his decision to join the CDC.

He added, "The revolutionary mandate of the CDC will make me remain in the party forever."

Rep. Koffa said that after resigning from the LP in January this year, he has been in the wilderness until yesterday when he joined the CDC, because the party has proven to be a "better party" by making him chairman on the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives, which made him the 4th person in ascension to the Speaker.

Also, another former chairman of LP, Benjamin Sanvee, told CDCians yesterday that Rep. Koffa is a political strategist as well as his mentor.

Mr. Sanvee, who introduced Rep. Koffa, described the CDC as being "lucky" to have Rep. Koffa as a member.

"The CDC will not regret the joining of Rep. Koffa, who I have worked with over the years," Sanvee said.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III