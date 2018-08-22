Liberia: Ecobank, Global Fund Train Moh's Internal Auditors, Financiers

From left: Ecobank MD Asante; Global Fund project manager at MOH, Mrs. Pawn; MOH Comptroller, Atty. Sayor; Global Fund Country Manager Diakité; and the workshop facilitator.

To properly manage the usage of the Global Fund grant in the country, Ecobank Liberia, in partnership with Global Fund, on August 21, commenced a two-day workshop for employees at the Ministry of Health, particularly those in the internal audit and financial departments.

Global Fund is supporting Liberia to close gaps in healthcare delivery, including financial management, procurement, supply and management of medical and pharmaceutical products, health information systems, monitoring and evaluation, and service delivery.

The workshop is intended to help financial actors within the Ministry become more efficient on their jobs, clarify roles and responsibilities and facilitate better collaboration among their colleagues.

Fourteen staff of the Health Ministry, including internal auditors and accountants are currently benefiting from the training.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day Global Fund Liquidation Workshop in Monrovia, the Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia, George Mensah Asante, told the participants that financial management scale is very essential to every global fund implementing partner to play its part in transforming Africa, including Liberia.

"We are supporting the efficient and effective implementation of health programs in Liberia, working together with civil society organizations and the government by ensuring that more people have access to quality healthcare and treatment," he said.

Ecobank and Global Fund started a partnership in 2013 that reflects a shared belief that security and health are important for economic transformation for a country.

Asante said that Ecobank is convinced that health leaders need to be equipped with the right management and financial skills. "Our goal in partnering with this program is to invest the skills and resources of our employees and our organization to support Africa's transformation," he said. Quality health delivery, the Ecobank MD added, requires strong assistance, in the country.

Ecobank MD Asante with MOH internal auditors and comptrollers at the training.

The bank, he also noted, is helping in the health sector by building better financial management systems through training and empowering of staff, among others.

"More countries will follow as Ecobank tries to bring many more voices to advocate for better health services. We will continue to mobilize our employees across the continent to ensure that we succeed. This program will help our employees to also help contribute free to HIV/AIDS testing at Ecobank offices in countries that we are operating in," he said.

"So, we are leveraging Ecobank's financial expertise to help contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals framework by ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all citizens," MD Asante said.

"What we intend to do is to work with them and we will empower you, train you in basic financial management so that the little resources that the ministry has, if it is well used and well managed, then people will be able to get the best of help and this is why we are here," he noted.

"For us at Ecobank, being the leading banking institution in Liberia, we believe that anything that goes to support the existence of human beings, we need to do that. And we thought that the health of individuals is quite important," he said.

Asante noted that if there is not a healthy nation, there "will be no people for us to chat with and bank them. So, we thought that anything that the Ministry of Health is doing, to ensure that we are able to provide them the required health services to the nation, is quite important."

Atty. K. Jlayteh Sayor, MOH's financial comptroller thanked Global Fund and Ecobank for providing the training. "When you look at the topic that says, 'apply best practices in Global Fund management', we think that at a crucial point, we actually need to have great understanding in global management fund and how do we apply best practices in managing Global Fund grants."

Global Fund Country Manager, Ibrahima Diakité, urged the participants to pay attention to the training that will provide transparency in operating the Global Fund grant at the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the workshop will be claimaxed today at a local resort in Monrovia.

Authors

David A. Yates