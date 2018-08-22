South Africa: Bishop Maumela Airs His Frustration With the ANC and Its Deputy President, David Mabuza

analysis

Deputy President David Mabuza partaking in a Youth Into Economic Opportunities Walk from the Gert Sibande District Municipality Office to the AJ Swanepoel Stadium in Ermelo, in Mpumalanga. 23/06/2018. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

On Tuesday morning Bishop Hangwi Maumela called a media briefing to give an update on the political rift between himself and deputy president David Mabuza. During a somewhat rambling performance Bishop Maumela claimed Mabuza was not fit to be deputy president.

On Tuesday ANC member and Concerned South Africans (CSA) president Bishop Hangwi Maumela called a press briefing to update the media on the political war between himself and Deputy President David Mabuza. Bishop Maumela reiterated his remarks that the country cannot have a deputy president who is "a murderer".

"Whatever I said, I said we cannot have a deputy president who is a murderer and who beats up people. We cannot have a government that is run like a spaza shop," said Bishop Maumela.

Maumela said Mabuza, known to those in his circle as "DD", was not fit to be deputy president of the republic and a dangerous man whose political enemies never live to see another day.

Bishop Maumela said the deputy president had eluded liability for...