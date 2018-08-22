Liberia: Ja'neh's Impeachment Reloaded

Anti Ja'neh's campaigners say he should be barred for life if he is found guilty during the planned impeachment proceedings.

A petition seeking the formulation of a Bill of Impeachment against Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh for reportedly violating the Constitution as well as alleged misused of power has being recalled from the Ad-hoc Committee setup by Speaker Bhofal Chambers for revision and resubmission.

The petition was withdrawn and modified by the two lawmakers from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), in person of Montserrado County District #5 Rep. Thomas Fallah and Rep. Moses Acarous Gray of District #8 Montserrado County. In the amended version of the petition, the two lawmakers further accused Justice Ja'neh of theft.

They have indicated that, Ja'neh reportedly stole the minutes of the House's journal and ran to the court, adding that based on the stolen document, Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh issued a prohibition.

"Reference: petition for impeachment for the commission of the felonies crimes of theft of property, perjury, frauds, corruption proven misconduct, abuse of public office, wanton abuse of judicial jurisdiction and misused of power between Representatives Thomas T. Fallah of District #5 and Acarous M. Gray District of #8 Montserrado County respectively and His Honor Kabineh M. Ja'neh, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of Liberia. Petitioners amended petition. Petitioners in the above entitled petition most respectfully pray the Honorable members of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature to order an immediate investigation against His Honor Kabineh M. Ja'neh, Associate Justice of the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia and have a bill of impeachment proffered against him and submitted to the honorable Senate for his impeachment and removal from the office of Associate Justice of the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia for legal and factual as stated here in below. Petitioners submits that Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh quite unmindful of his judicial power, authority and responsibility, and in the danger of... the respect ascribed thereto, has committed the felonies crime of theft of property, perjury, official misconduct of fostering what 'appears' to be the minutes or records and other documents from the Honorable House of Representatives and based on that, proceeded before the justice of Peace of Montserrado County and falsely sworn under oath and disposed to purported minutes of the House of Representatives allegedly containing information of his possible impeachment that is still in the committee room," they said in their revised petition.

Accordingly, the two CDC-lawmakers accused Justice Ja'neh of sharing the information to the public so as to get public sentiment against the House.

In an attempt to solidify his case, the two lawmakers accused Justice Ja'neh of running to the Supreme Court with the unsigned minutes he collected from the House under dubious means.

"... he has attached to his petition for a writ of prohibition simply to unduly subject the Constitutional responsibility of the Honorable House of Representatives to public mockery and ridicule based on the fastidious minutes he produced. Petitioners submit further that Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh, Associate Justice of the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia should be impeached for committing the felonies crimes theft of property, fortification of documents, perjury, frauds, and robbery on grounds that during the 46th days sitting of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, and at the... .held on July 17, 2018, deliberations were held which included the reading if a petition of a bill of impeachment against the aforesaid Associate Justice Ja'neh for which regular legislative minutes were taken. At the closed of session, the impeachment petition was referred to a special committee... no minutes or records of the proceedings of July 17, 2018 was ever distributed. No members of the Honorable House of Representatives receive a copy of the petition for impeachment bill or the documents attached there to. Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh has forged, fabricated or stolen the minutes of the first session of the Honorable House of its 46th day sitting," the revised petition for impeachment alleges.

Meanwhile, following reading of the revised petition, Plenary voted to accept the revised petition.

At the same time, the House has already formulated the rules governing the impeachment proceedings.

In a report submitted by Ad-Hoc Committee setup to prepare procedures for the bill of impeachment, the committee said it has formulated the rules governing the impeachment of President, Vice President, members of the Supreme Court, Judges of Subordinate Courts, and all Civil Officers to which impeachment may apply.

The guideline is in line with Article 43 of the Liberian Constitution.

"Article 43: The power to prepare a bill of impeachment is vested solely in the House of Representatives, and the power to try all impeachments is vested solely in the Senate. When the President, Vice President or an Associate Justice is to be tried, the Chief Justice shall preside; when the Chief Justice or a judge of a subordinate court of record is to be tried, the President of the Senate shall preside. No person shall be impeached but by the concurrence of two-thirds of the total membership of the Senate. Judgments in such cases shall not extend beyond removal from office and disqualification to hold public office in the Republic; but the party may be tried at law for the same offense. The Legislature shall prescribe the procedure for impeachment proceedings which shall be in conformity with the requirements of due process of law."

In line with the guidelines, the anti Ja'neh's campaigners say he should be barred for life if he is found guilty during the planned impeachment proceedings and that he should never hold any public office in Liberia.

Meanwhile, despite the allegations against Justice Ja'neh, this paper is yet to officially get the side of the Associate Justice over the allegations levied against him.