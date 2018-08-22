22 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Accountability, Dignity and Compassion

analysis By Raymond Suttner

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently committed to eliminating pit toilets by 2030, 36 years into democratic rule. Meanwhile the Minister of Basic Education is appealing a court judgment ordering immediate provision of safe school facilities. Are the poor paying the price for squandering of resources in the past decades? That is unacceptable and safe schooling must be immediately provided, as constitutionally required.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

At the core of the South African constitution is a vision of a society that is based on human dignity and the rights of all its peoples. The Constitution is drafted to remedy the experiences of apartheid. It was a response to a society that denied the humanity of the majority of people in the country.

It also provides for an end to the structural indignities and dehumanisation suffered by black people under apartheid. It provides for substantive freedoms and redress of apartheid legacies. It recognises, defends and advances the rights of all who live in the country.

It is therefore against this vision of a society we seek to build, that we view the conditions around us and in particular the callous way in which the current...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

