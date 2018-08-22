South Africa: Breaking the Fetters Down Memory Lane

analysis

One year after the death of political journalist Hennie Serfontein, his journalist and film-maker daughter, Anli, organised three screenings of a film he made of the 1987 meeting between a group of prominent Afrikaners and the ANC in Dakar. So much has changed since then, but still, the aftermath of the apartheid scars run deep.

It's striking how much absent the grey was in 1987. From the charming man with dense beard, filmed light-heartedly introducing himself to the group of ANC leaders and Afrikaner delegates in the Dakar Novotel as "Thabo Mbeki, I'm an Afrikaner," to Mac Maharaj, saying "the rejection of apartheid is a significant step in the life of any white person" while he nonchalantly tugged on a cigarette in the meeting (it was the 80s, remember), to journalist Max du Preez (his hair and beard still red-tinged), saying the visit to the slave house on Gorée Island "shook us" because it also symbolised apartheid.

Even my father, Lourens du Plessis, a law professor, was young, at 38 the same age as Elmien, my law professor little sister now. To my 13-year-old self, however, he...