Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

President George Weah has made additional appointments in Government affecting the Center for Agriculture Research Institute (CARI), Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation, Liberia Intellectual Property, and the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).
Those appointed include:
1. Center for Agriculture Research Institute Board:
Dr. C. Roland Massaquoi/Representing
Bong Technical College-Member
Mr. Francis O. Nyeekpee/Representing
The Private Sector-Member
Mr. J. Samuel B. Kplaiwu/Representing
The Civil Society-Member
2. Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation
Atty. Marzer A. Jarbar-Deputy Managing Director/Sale & Marketing
3. Liberia Intellectual Property
Atty. P. Adelyne Cooper-Director General
Zaza Y. Quaqua-Registrar General
4. Liberia Telecommunication Authority
Mr. Zotawon D. Titus-Commissioner
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.