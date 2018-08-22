Liberian Official Lauds China On Belt Road Initiative

A Liberian government official has lauded China for initiating the one belt, one road initiative, known as the BRI.

Mr. Augustus J. Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management at Liberia's Ministry of Finance and Development said the belt and road initiative by China which seeks to connect the rest of the world is historic.

He believes the Belt and Road initiated will ensure economic growth and boost trade among countries in corridors of the partnership. The Belt and Road Initiative takes infrastructure connectivity and capacity cooperation as main areas which fit in with goals of Africa's agenda 2063.

Deputy Minister Flomo was speaking at the 2018 Africa-China Poverty Reduction and Development Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation organized by the International Poverty Reduction Center (IPRC), in China on Tuesday August 14, 2018.

He also expressed the need for China to transfer its knowledge and skills in helping Africa to alleviate poverty, as the continent make efforts to achieve the SDG Pillar I by 2030.

Pillar One of the Sustainable Development Goals calls for countries around the world to initiative programs to ensure that poverty is alleviated by 2030.

According to him, it was important for China to transfer practical and applicable ways to Africa in order for countries to execute successful poverty alleviation programs.

China he explained has made a successful poverty alleviation story by taking over 800 million people from below the poverty belt during the last 40 years of its reforms and opening up.

"We need to work and learn from the Chinese how they have been able to execute their poverty alleviation program" he adds.

The Liberian deputy minister informed delegates at the conference that his government has a robust plan to take several thousand Liberians out of poverty in the next five years through the 'Pro Poor' Agenda.

The three days conference has drawn delegates from over 40 African countries, including representatives from the UNDP, UNFPA, AU, China and experts from Africa and China.

Speaking earlier was Liu Yongfu, Minister of the State Council Leading Group office of Poverty Alleviation and Development of the People's Republic of China who said his country has been able to solve their problem of food and clothing over the years.

Minister Liu explained that Chinese have walked from a deficient life to an affluent one and marched from poverty to a well-off society. He said China has shared knowledge and experience with Africa regarding poverty alleviation since 2005.

He explained that the IPRC organized three China-Africa Youth Exchange Programs on Poverty Reduction and Development to further enhance Chinese and Africans youths' understanding of poverty reduction and to strengthen friendship through discussion and field visits.

He added that China and Africa have fully communicated on enhancing poverty reduction cooperation and have reached important consensus and also published the outline on Strengthening Poverty Reduction Cooperation between China and the African Union.

Statistics from the UN as of 2013 revealed that over 767 million people living below the international poverty line of $1.90 per day, much lower than that of 1.7 billion in 1999.

However, China is still faced with the heavy task of lifting the last batch of 30 million people out of poverty by 2020. Over 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty in China and this is a huge achievement and a contribution to global poverty reduction