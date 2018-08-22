Liberia: Harbel Alethic FC Wins

Lower Margibi third division out-fit Harbel Alethic FC has been crowned winner of the maiden edition of FEEL Liberia invitation tournament.

Harbel Alethic in the grand final of the tournament stood strong to beat the tournament host, FEEL United 3-1 at the Nancy Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

The meeting marked the second for the two sides in all competitions.

The first meeting was in the second final of Margibi County sub-Association FA cup at the Unification Town Sports pitch in lower Margibi County.

The white angels boys of FEEL United were whipped 8-7 after midfielder Samir Nasari missed a penalty that could have sent them into the grand finals against Bong County based side Unity Alliance in the 2015/2016 season. The regular time ended 1-1.

How the two qualified to the final of the tournament?

wo goals from Alphonso Duayou in one half sent FEEL united into the finals of the FEEL Liberia invitation tournament.

The Kakata based 3rd division outfit beats Young range 2-0 in the day's last game, while the first showpiece witnessed Harbel Alethic going through to the final of the FEEL Liberia invitation tournament after the lower Margibi side whipped their counterpart Gibi United 2-1 to secure the first space into the final.