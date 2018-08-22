Uganda: We Condemn Army Attack On Journalists

editorial

The brutal beating of Reuter's photojournalist James Akena by the army must be condemned. Also reported roughed up as they covered the Free Bobi Wine protests in Kampala on Monday were NTV journalists Ronald Galiwango and Juma Kirya, and Observer's photojournalist Alfred Ochwo.

The army's act is horrendous and unacceptable.

No one deserves the extreme, violent and primitive bludgeoning of Mr Akena by three soldiers; armed with sticks and a gun. These savageries are harsh and are negative reflections on the image of the UPDF.

These attacks come in the wake of more assaults on journalists in Arua only one week ago. In Arua, NTV journalists Herbert Zziwa and Ronald Muwanga were also beaten up by army men. It is unimaginable that the same UPDF will ever invite journalists to cover their events for the public.

These attempts to choke off journalists are ugly dirt on the much-hyped clean image of the UPDF as professional, disciplined, and pro-people army. Mr Akena, armed with a mere camera and a camera bag on his back, is seen helpless on his knees, with arms raised and pleading in vain with his army attackers, who mercilessly clobber him.

This dented image of a people's army torturing an unarmed civilian doing his job contradicts the talk of a professional army.

Mr Akena, and his colleagues play a public watchdog role. They are the eyes and ears of the public. They have a right to do their trade, including right to access and relay to the public what is going on in their country. In turn, the people have a right to access such public information.

All these entitlements of freedom of expression, including the freedom to access information, are guaranteed by our laws, which the same UPDF have sworn to abide by and defend. As such, they should have their public activities subjected to the same scrutiny by journalists and information of public interest shared without them applying hammer-heavy force.

Regrettably, these vicious brutalities by the army are not the first of their kind; neither will they be the last. The expression of displeasure, apologies, and order for arrests and punishment of perpetrators by the army is welcome gesture, but not good enough.

We join Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-Uganda), and African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) to challenge the army command to stamp out this spiraling erosion of press freedom and free expression in Uganda.

In sum, it must be now that we review our engagements with the army and other State security agencies. We should never leave the defence of our own to only HRNJ-Uganda, and ACME.