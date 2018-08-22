Tanzania: Outlaw Self HIV Testing Kits' Sale, Use By Public

IN many parts of the world especially Africa where lack of education and proliferation of diseases are still giving governments challenges, it should be noted that allowing individuals to make some decisions without the guidance of professional authorities in a way, contributes to fuelling the general public's woes.

Take for instance, in the continent where less than half the population know their HIV status, and though allowing them to self-test, in a way would encourage more individuals, particularly those in high risk groups, to know their status, but on the other hand testing and psychological counseling by professionals, is still needed.

Despite decades of investment in testing and counselling for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, experts would point a picture, where some would not even know how to read the test/kit, and continue to deny the outcome, because of the looming stigma and discrimination, unless counselled, which would all turn to fuel the spread.

This school of thought should be outlawed because for an individual, say a Commercial Sex Worker, or unfaithful partners, having known her/his sero-status, may just out-rightly deny the test's results taken privately, and this would spread the disease.

It would even open the door for unscrupulous traders to start selling and importing the kits, which no one knows whether they meet the basic/minimum health standard of the World Health Organisation (WHO), let alone the positive result also requiring the further test of a doctor.

WHO says HIV self-testing was first considered more than 20 years ago, but has not been widely implemented, with an emphasis that: "For many policymakers, HIVST (HIV self-testing) remains a contentious issue," it said in a report following its first international symposium on HIV self-testing in 2013.

Though the UNAIDS is working towards the goal of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths, this approach wouldn't really mean much to the public, unless there is an increase on the people's knowledge to know their own status, in recognised health institutions manned by professional health personnel, not just a layman waking up on a day to purchase the kit and selftest, whose record would also not be documented.

On the above ground, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu has all the rights to outlaw self-testing and sale of the kits to the public.

However, the new approach should address efforts to further support programmes, health workers and other stakeholders to achieve national and international HIV goals, not just solely resort to HIV self-testing (HIVST).

These new guidelines should aim to support the implementation and scale-up of ethical, effective, acceptable and evidence-based approaches in health institutions or HIVST, but assisted HIV partner notification, where a counsellor is presiding over.