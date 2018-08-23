Tanzania: Why Alikiba Will Miss Coastal Union's Season Opening Match

Fans of Bongo flava artiste Alikiba, who had anticipated to see the music star in action for Coastal Union as the Tanzania Premier League kicks off, will have to wait a little longer.

This after it emerged that Alikiba, who recently signed for Coastal Union, will miss the club's opening match against Lipuli FC on Wednesday.

Alikiba will miss the match as he is currently in Canada for his 'All Star Music Tour' that started last Friday. He is scheduled to conclude the tour on Saturday.

According to Alikiba his one year contractual terms with Coastal Union does not bar him from doing his music or going on tours to perform.

NO SALARY

"Mkataba wangu na Coastal Union haunizui kufanya muziki", the crooner was quoted.

According to the club's team manager, Said Hilal, the coach will only field the musician when he is available.

Nairobi News has also established that in the contract, whose fine details has been kept highly confidential, Alikiba will not receive any salary for his services on the pitch.

"Alikiba signed a non-payable, one year contract with Coastal Union for the entire 2918/19 season because of his love for the game" a source revealed.

Besides that, Alikiba will also sponsor the club through his energy drink Mo Faya.