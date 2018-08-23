22 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Why Alikiba Will Miss Coastal Union's Season Opening Match

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Fans of Bongo flava artiste Alikiba, who had anticipated to see the music star in action for Coastal Union as the Tanzania Premier League kicks off, will have to wait a little longer.

This after it emerged that Alikiba, who recently signed for Coastal Union, will miss the club's opening match against Lipuli FC on Wednesday.

Alikiba will miss the match as he is currently in Canada for his 'All Star Music Tour' that started last Friday. He is scheduled to conclude the tour on Saturday.

According to Alikiba his one year contractual terms with Coastal Union does not bar him from doing his music or going on tours to perform.

NO SALARY

"Mkataba wangu na Coastal Union haunizui kufanya muziki", the crooner was quoted.

According to the club's team manager, Said Hilal, the coach will only field the musician when he is available.

Nairobi News has also established that in the contract, whose fine details has been kept highly confidential, Alikiba will not receive any salary for his services on the pitch.

"Alikiba signed a non-payable, one year contract with Coastal Union for the entire 2918/19 season because of his love for the game" a source revealed.

Besides that, Alikiba will also sponsor the club through his energy drink Mo Faya.

Tanzania

Calls Mount in East Africa for Release of Uganda's Bobi Wine

Calls are mounting in East Africa for the release of Ugandan legislator and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, a.k.a Bobi Wine… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.