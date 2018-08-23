Kenya: Waiguru - IPSOS Corruption Survey Findings is the Handiwork of My Political Enemies

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has defended herself against findings of a recent survey by IPSOS which ranked her among the most corrupt political leaders in Kenya.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary has also maintained her innocence in the Sh791 million loss in the National Youth Services.

"I have never been charged in any court with the loss of funds. I have had enough and I want to say to IPSOS shame on you for being used to drive political agendas," Waiguru said in Kerugoya on Wednesday during a National Hospital Insurance registration drive.

Angered by the results released on Wednesday morning, Ms Waiguru also threatened to make public the names of powerful individuals she claimed were the authors of the Josephine Kabura Irungu's affidavit that incriminated her and other senior government officials.

"Let the public be told the truth and they (EACC) stop defending whoever it is. Because they spent two years investigating the matter they should tell the public the truth," Waiguru said.

"If they do not do that, I will personally name those people because I am tired of carrying those people on my back. They stop intimidating me by saying that Waiguru is the most corrupt," she added.

Ms Waiguru revealed that through her lawyer she had written six letters to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission enquiring on the progress of the investigations.

THEFT OF PUBLIC FUNDS

She further claimed she had not received feedback and accused the EACC of protecting those involved in the theft of public funds from the youth agency that was rocked by another Sh9 billion scandal.

The county boss claimed that her political opponents were behind the IPSOS survey and urged the Director Public Prosecutions and the DCI to conduct fresh investigations and clear her name.

The investigating agencies, she said, should make public the findings and the authors of Kabura's affidavit which the Director of Criminals Investigations had poked holes.

"IPSOS is being used by politicians to taint my name because they are worried about 2022. They have seen that Kirinyaga county is progressing and they are upset," she said.

In her explosive affidavit submitted before EACC in February 2016, Ms Irungu accused Ms Waiguru of masterminding the alleged Sh791 million theft.

She claimed the former CS received a share of the money in question and played a key role in devising devious schemes to divert public attention and mislead investigative agencies from getting to the bottom of the scandal.

The DCI however said that Ms Irungu lied under oath when she claimed that then head of Banking Fraud Unit Joseph Mugwanja and Corporal Jeremiah Sautet had received Sh80 million on instructions from then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru.