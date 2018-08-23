Rwanda: Rutsiro Mourns Death of Parliamentary Candidate

Rutsiro District officials have joined the family of a parliamentary candidate who passed away in mourning her.

Consolée Dusabinema, 53, died on Monday night in shocking circumstances, according to family members and district officials.

Based on the list of candidates from the National Electoral Commission (NEC), she was running for a parliamentary seat under the women category for the Western Province.

The deceased was laid to rest on Tuesday.

"She had hypertension complications but it had stabilised for a certain period and her passing was a surprise to us and to the family," Emerance Ayinkamiye, Rutsiro District Vice Mayor, told The New Times yesterday, adding that she was among four female candidates from her district.

The mayor said that Dusabinema had, however, developed health complications while on a campaign rally in Rusizi District before she was rushed to Gihundwe hospital but medics there found no signs of serious complications.

Dusabimana is survived by three children.

"It is a great loss that she left us too early, she was a hardworking woman and besides being on the list of women candidates, she was the director of Kibingo health centre and was serving well. We are mourning with the family, our staff members are mourning with her family at home," she added

She died from Murunda hospital where she had been rushed from home.

On the day she died, Dusabimana had campaigned as usual. She had scheduled her next campaign rally in Karongi, according to local leaders.