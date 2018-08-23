23 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Trump Tweets About SA Land Expropriation, Farm Killings

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
(file photo)

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has asked his secretary of state to look into land expropriation and the killing of farmers in South Africa.

"I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers," Trump tweeted.

His tweet follows a Fox News report on land expropriation in South Africa.

A video preview read: "'Tucker Carlson Tonight' exclusive: South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has just begun the process of seizing land from his own citizens, without compensation, purely due to their skin color. That's far more racist than anything Donald Trump has ever done, of course, but elites in America barely even care."

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa stated in Parliament on Thursday that he did not agree with the Economic Freedom Fighters' position on the nationalisation of land, and that the government had decided to embark on a process of rapidly releasing land which belonged to it.

News24

More on This

Our Lobbying 'Has Certainly Had an Impact' - Afriforum On Trump's Land Expropriation Comments

Lobby group AfriForum has claimed its work in the United States led to President Donald Trump's tweet on land… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.