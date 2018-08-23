Uganda: Army Deployed in Kampala Ahead of Bobi Wine Trial

Kampala — There is a heavy deployment of UPDF and police in Kampala to stop the anticipated chaos on Thursday, when detained Kyadondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine will appear in the military General Court Martial.

At police divisions and strategic junctions in Kampala there is great presence of military and police personnel armed to the teeth.

At Kampala Central Police Station (CPS), there were over four military patrol vehicles whereas soldiers were seen at the Constitutional Square, Busega Junction, Katwe Division Police headquarters and at Kaleerwe-Gayaza Road junction.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named to speak freely, intimated to Daily Monitor that top security officials from the Metropolitan Policing Area commander, Regional and Divisional police commanders, operations commanders from Special Forces Command (SFC) and Military Police on Wednesday arrived at CPS at 10am for a planning meeting.

"The meeting was called to ensure that security forces are not taken by surprise by protesters like it happened on Monday. They have agreed to deploy early enough because there are signs that people are likely to protest when Bobi Wine is being tried in the military court," he said.

On Monday, soldiers and police officers were swiftly deployed to quash protests against the detention of Mr Kyagulanyi who was arrested in Arua last week where he and other Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality MP), Mr Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality MP), Mr Paul Mwiru (Jinja East MP), and ex-MP, MrMichael Mabike had gone to canvass support for Arua Municipality MP- elect, Mr Kassiano Wadri.

The police source said over 2,000 military and police personnel have been deployed and others put on standby to quash any protests in Kampala and its outskirts. "Police has prepared 1,500 and army has assigned 700 soldiers to back up police to ensure calm in Kampala," the source said.

Police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, confirmed the deployment.

"There are threats of violence on social media and what we have got from our intelligence sources. People are being intimidated not to come to town and not to operate their businesses. The security situation can be maintained by concerned agencies and that is the police and army," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Kayima said the army and police have to ensure that people report to work uninterrupted.

"Security commanders appreciate the existing security threats and have to act accordingly," Mr Kayima said.

However, Mr Kayima declined to reveal the number of personnel deployed to quell riots saying, they don't divulge security plans.

He said the 137 suspects arrested during the Monday protests were being screened so that innocent ones could be released.

Mr Kayima added that the "right" suspects would be charged in courts before the weekend.