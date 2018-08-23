22 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Army Deployed in Kampala Ahead of Bobi Wine Trial

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Watch Bobi Wine's Trial Live
By Joseph Kato

Kampala — There is a heavy deployment of UPDF and police in Kampala to stop the anticipated chaos on Thursday, when detained Kyadondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine will appear in the military General Court Martial.

At police divisions and strategic junctions in Kampala there is great presence of military and police personnel armed to the teeth.

At Kampala Central Police Station (CPS), there were over four military patrol vehicles whereas soldiers were seen at the Constitutional Square, Busega Junction, Katwe Division Police headquarters and at Kaleerwe-Gayaza Road junction.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named to speak freely, intimated to Daily Monitor that top security officials from the Metropolitan Policing Area commander, Regional and Divisional police commanders, operations commanders from Special Forces Command (SFC) and Military Police on Wednesday arrived at CPS at 10am for a planning meeting.

"The meeting was called to ensure that security forces are not taken by surprise by protesters like it happened on Monday. They have agreed to deploy early enough because there are signs that people are likely to protest when Bobi Wine is being tried in the military court," he said.

More on This

On Monday, soldiers and police officers were swiftly deployed to quash protests against the detention of Mr Kyagulanyi who was arrested in Arua last week where he and other Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality MP), Mr Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality MP), Mr Paul Mwiru (Jinja East MP), and ex-MP, MrMichael Mabike had gone to canvass support for Arua Municipality MP- elect, Mr Kassiano Wadri.

The police source said over 2,000 military and police personnel have been deployed and others put on standby to quash any protests in Kampala and its outskirts. "Police has prepared 1,500 and army has assigned 700 soldiers to back up police to ensure calm in Kampala," the source said.

Police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, confirmed the deployment.

"There are threats of violence on social media and what we have got from our intelligence sources. People are being intimidated not to come to town and not to operate their businesses. The security situation can be maintained by concerned agencies and that is the police and army," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Kayima said the army and police have to ensure that people report to work uninterrupted.

"Security commanders appreciate the existing security threats and have to act accordingly," Mr Kayima said.

However, Mr Kayima declined to reveal the number of personnel deployed to quell riots saying, they don't divulge security plans.

He said the 137 suspects arrested during the Monday protests were being screened so that innocent ones could be released.

Mr Kayima added that the "right" suspects would be charged in courts before the weekend.

More on This

Bobi Wine Hires International Lawyers

Uganda's Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, who faces a court martial in Gulu on Thursday, has hired… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.