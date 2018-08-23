Uganda: US Concerned About Bobi Wine Condition

The US State Department has voiced concern over the medical condition of detained Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

"We are watching the situation very closely with regards to MP Kyagulanyi... we have received multiple credible reports about his condition that are cause for concern," a State Department official said in an emailed response to questions Tuesday.

President Yoweri Museveni had earlier dismissed media reports that Mr Kyagulanyi had been tortured while in detention as "fake news."

Medard Sseggona, Kyagulanyi's lawyer last Thursday said; "He is in great pain. He can't talk, he can't walk, he sits with a lot of difficulty, his face is swollen and cannot see because of the torture."

The State Department also expressed alarm over the Ugandan security forces' response to protests against detention of Bobi Wine.

"We are alarmed by recent incidences of disproportionate use of force by security personnel, as well as widespread reports that security forces have severely beaten and even tortured Members of Parliament, journalists, and others recently detained," the State Department official added.

"We urge the government of Uganda to show the world that it listens to the voices of its people, and abides by its own laws."

US embassy in Kampala said last week that all detainees should be given access to lawyers and to doctors of their choice.

Mr Kyagulanyi is due to appear in court on Thursday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.