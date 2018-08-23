23 August 2018

Uganda: Police Surround Homes of Besigye, Lukwago and Ingrid

Police has this morning deployed around the homes of Ingrid Turunawe, the national mobilisation secretary for the Forum for Democratic Change, in Kasangati; Kizza Besigye, in Kasangati; as well as the mayor Erias Lukwago's home in Wakaliga.

Ms Turinawe has said the siege is unjust.

"This injustice must stop, my home is under siege," she said.

Ms Turinawe has told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview that the deployment was done as early as 5am and that the police had blocked her son from going to school.

"My son (a university student) who was going to school has been pushed back into the gate, I can't understand their real motive," she said.

"He was going to school but he met police officers out of the gate and they blocked him; they asked him if I was in the house and he told them I wasn't in," she added. It is her son who informed Ms Turinawe of the deployment.

When morning came, Ms Turinawe said, she attempted to seek explanations from the officers in vain.

"None of them has told me anything, they are simply there, standing and not saying a word," she said.

Police is yet to comment about their action but Ms Turinawe insists no amount of deployment will block her from going about her pre-planned "business."

All the routes to Lukwago's home have been blocked and he has been refused to get out of his house. Besigye, and Allan Ssewanyana's homes have also been surrounded.

