Uganda government has withdrawn charges against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi-cum-singer Bobi Wine.

The prosecution inside the military court martial said they wanted the MP handed over to police for further investigations and possibly face charges in a civilian court, according to NTV Uganda.

The MP's lawyers welcomed the withdrawal of charge but objected to him being handed over to the police.

Inside the court in Gulu, Bobi Wine, who was accused of being in possession of weapons that are exclusive for the military, was seen celebrating his freedom.

The court has gone into a short recess.

More to follow