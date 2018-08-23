Rwanda: Liberal Party Pledges Special Guarantee Fund for Farmers

Members of Liberal Party (PL) have said that once elected majority party in parliament, they will ensure the establishment of an agricultural bank and a special guarantee fund to cushion farmers against the different challenges the sector faces.

The pledge was made on Wednesday during the party's campaigns in Burera and Gakenke districts, Northern Province in which their candidates explained to the electorate the party's manifesto.

PL has put forward a list of 80 candidates to contest in the general parliamentary elections slated for September 2-3.

Speaking at the rallies, the PL chairperson, who is also the outgoing speaker of the lower house, Donatile Mukabalisa, said that her party will strive to advocate for programmes that will strengthen the socio-economic transformation of the lives of all Rwandans.

Mukabalisa tops the 80-person list of the party, as approved by the National Electoral Commission.

She told voters who attended rallies in both districts that PL will advocate for farmers' welfare by seeking durable solutions to address issues of financial constraints that farmers face which hampers production.

"All what we want is that whoever is involved in farming does so professionally to earn better returns," Mukabarisa told supporters at Nemba playground, Burera District.

She stressed that PL will advocate for the initiation of an agricultural bank to ensure that farmers can access financing to expand their activities which she said is crucial for the country's sustainable development.

"As a political party, PL will strive for the establishment of a dedicated financial institution that will be dealing with the issue of funding for agriculture sector.

"We will also advocate for an agricultural special guarantee fund in a bid to help farmers overcome calamities that affect their sector," Mukabalisa said.

Speaking to residents from the two districts, Mukabalisa also promised her party will promote citizen participation in decision making by ensuring that their voices are heard in whatever the Government plans to do.

On Thursday, PL will continue its rallies in Nyagatare and Gatsibo districts of Eastern Province.