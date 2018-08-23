23 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Liberal Party Pledges Special Guarantee Fund for Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Régis Umurengezi

Members of Liberal Party (PL) have said that once elected majority party in parliament, they will ensure the establishment of an agricultural bank and a special guarantee fund to cushion farmers against the different challenges the sector faces.

The pledge was made on Wednesday during the party's campaigns in Burera and Gakenke districts, Northern Province in which their candidates explained to the electorate the party's manifesto.

PL has put forward a list of 80 candidates to contest in the general parliamentary elections slated for September 2-3.

Speaking at the rallies, the PL chairperson, who is also the outgoing speaker of the lower house, Donatile Mukabalisa, said that her party will strive to advocate for programmes that will strengthen the socio-economic transformation of the lives of all Rwandans.

Mukabalisa tops the 80-person list of the party, as approved by the National Electoral Commission.

She told voters who attended rallies in both districts that PL will advocate for farmers' welfare by seeking durable solutions to address issues of financial constraints that farmers face which hampers production.

"All what we want is that whoever is involved in farming does so professionally to earn better returns," Mukabarisa told supporters at Nemba playground, Burera District.

She stressed that PL will advocate for the initiation of an agricultural bank to ensure that farmers can access financing to expand their activities which she said is crucial for the country's sustainable development.

"As a political party, PL will strive for the establishment of a dedicated financial institution that will be dealing with the issue of funding for agriculture sector.

"We will also advocate for an agricultural special guarantee fund in a bid to help farmers overcome calamities that affect their sector," Mukabalisa said.

Speaking to residents from the two districts, Mukabalisa also promised her party will promote citizen participation in decision making by ensuring that their voices are heard in whatever the Government plans to do.

On Thursday, PL will continue its rallies in Nyagatare and Gatsibo districts of Eastern Province.

Rwanda

President Kagame to Speak at FOCAC Summit

President Paul Kagame will be one of the main speakers at the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC),… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.