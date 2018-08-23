Malawi Govt Commends Muslims for Support - Nankhumwa Graces Eid Al-Adha Festival

Millions of Muslims around the world gathered to mark one of the holiest days in their religious calendar, Eid al-Adha. In Malawi, the main event took place at Kamuzu Upper Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday, August 22, 2018.

Hundreds of Muslims clad in their religious attire attended the special prayers at Kamuzu Upper Stadium where the Guest of Honour was Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who represented President Peter Mutharika.

"I am here on behalf of the State President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. The President and the First Lady, Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika sent me to convey their deepest congratulations to all Muslims in Malawi during this year's Eid al-Adha," said Nankhumwa, who is also governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for southern region.

Nankhumwa said President Mutharika assures all Muslim in the country of continued freedom of religion and that all Malawians are free to worship their God in the best manner they wish to.

Nankhumwa said over the years, Islam has played a significant and positive role in the social, political and economic life of Malawi. He said various affiliates of the Muslim Association of Malawi have complemented government efforts in providing various forms of social and economic support, especially among the poor.

"It is for this reason that the President (Mutharika) delegated me to convey his deepest gratitude to all of you, Muslims, for your support towards ensuring that Malawians attain socio-economic freedom.

"As experts have suggested, social and economic freedom leads to innovation, risk-taking, entrepreneurship and ultimately, a higher standard of living," said the Local Government minister.

He said Muslims make overwhelming contribution towards improving key social sectors of the country, particularly health, education, youth and women empowerment. He said President Mutharika and his DPP administration are greatly indebted to Muslims of this country for that "mutual partnership".

Turning to the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections, Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of Government Business in Malawi Parliament, encouraged "all Muslims and Malawians" to register as voters and actually vote next year.

"It is your birthright to choose who governs you; your vote is critical to determining the kind of future you want," he said, adding that Muslims must play a prominent role in promoting democracy, rule of law, transparency and accountability the same way other religions do.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslims, Chairman of the Muslim Association of Malawi Sheikh Idriss Muhammad conveyed a message of gratitude to President Mutharika for his "continued support towards enhancing the Muslim faith and the prevailing freedom of religion in the country.

"Please, inform the President that Muslims are grateful for his personal support and that of his government; assure him that as Muslims, we will kindly reciprocate and support all government developmental initiatives," Sheikh Muhammad.

He also asked all Muslims of voting age to register and vote next year as well as to participate in the forthcoming national population census.

Nankhumwa presented a K500 000 donation from President Mutharika towards organization of the Eid al-Adha celebrations at Kamuzu Stadium.

Eid al-Adha revolves around when Allah appeared to Ibrahim in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a sign of his faith. It is similar to the Christian and Jewish stories in which God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac, but spared him from doing so.

This year, the festival begun on the evening of August 21 and will end on August 25. It is characterized by the slaughtering of animals and sharing the meat with relatives, friends and the needy.